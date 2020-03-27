What does the future hold for Sheffield Wednesday loanee Josh Windass?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

Josh Windass’ future is up in the air for the summer as his fate looks sealed to be away from Wigan Athletic and could see him find a permanent home at Hillsborough.

The Latics spent big to bring Josh Windass in from Scottish giants Rangers and it looked to be a solid deal at the time after his impressive performances at both Ibrox, and during his time at Accrington Stanley previously.

Paul Cook had just brought Wigan back into the Championship once again via automatic promotion from League One and recruited strongly in the hope that they would be able to consolidate their status in the second tier, which they did narrowly in 2018/19.

This season started out very poorly as Wigan slumped straight into a relegation battle and signs looked ominous. Meanwhile, tensions were quite clearly bubbling in the background between Cook and Windass as the latter struggled for regular game time, suggesting that there was a rift between the two.

Windass then barely featured in the buildup to the January transfer window where all signs pointed towards an exit for the forward. While it took it’s sweet time to materialise, the 26-year-old managed to secure his move away when he signed for Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday on-loan until the end of the season.

It seemed like this was a long-standing pursuit but Monk had his man and he was thrust into the starting lineup at the first opportunity, when the Owls made the short trip to Oakwell. Windass marked the occasion with a debut goal as he latched onto a mistake and fired past Brado Collins to give Wednesday an early lead.

In the meantime, Wednesday have been in woeful form through no fault of Windass’, seeing their play-off hopes ripped to shreds while the Latics have coincidentally gone from strength to strength.

There haven’t been many players at Hillsborough that can hold their heads up high after their performances in 2020, but one of the few that can is Windass as his two goals have restored at least some respect to a very faltering attack, along with Jacob Murphy and Steven Fletcher.

His second goal in Wednesday colours came at home to Derby County but very much as a consolation as he brought matters back to 1-3 after the Rams’ first-half blitz.

The EFL’s recent break from action will be giving Windass a lot of time to ponder his future, about where he sees his permanent home for next season and beyond, and a potential decision could be accelerated by this lack of action, seeing him potentially get an agreement in place before too long, if not in writing, at least verbally.

One thing that the future most likely holds is that his time at the DW Stadium looks to be coming to an end, but on the bright side, it opens the door for him to seal his permanent move to a club where he feels more comfortable, which looks like Hillsborough.

An overhaul is definitely on the cards for Monk at Wednesday with a number of first-team players out of contract in the summer and not really deserving even consideration for a new deal, which opens the door wide for players to fill the vacancy. With that door open wide for new players to rejuvenate the playing squad, Windass already has one foot in it after being fiercely pursued in January by Monk. It would seem very logical for all parties to come to an agreement to see Wednesday seal a permanent transfer for the former Rangers man to move to S6 long-term and help Monk remould his Owls first-team.