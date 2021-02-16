What does the future hold for Shane Ferguson at Millwall?

Shane Ferguson is one of a host of players out of contract at Millwall in the summer.

The Northern Ireland international is one of the Lions’ longest serving players, but has fallen out of favour under Gary Rowett – which could lead to this being his sixth and final season at The Den.

Having signed permanently following an initial loan deal more than five years ago, Ferguson has been an outstanding servant to the club, although at present, his role in Rowett’s team is unclear.

With wonderful technique and a wand of a left-foot, Ferguson has always offered versatility, but predominantly a left-sided player, either at full-back or further forward, the summer signings of Derby County pair Scott Malone and Mason Bennett have seen him fall drop the pecking order.

Late on Deadline Day, Football Insider reported close to the 11pm deadline that Ferguson was in talks with Portsmouth, although a deal never materialised and he ended up staying with Millwall.

Ferguson has made more than 200 appearances for the Lions in all competitions, and has been a regular over the previous five-and-a-half years, but he’s been restricted to just two Championship starts this term – the last of those coming more than two months ago against Derby in December.

Since the window closed earlier this month, his only outing came as a late substitute in the draw with Norwich.

Whist the versatile wideman has been short of football over the last 12 months, with still plenty to offer in what are essentially the peak years of his playing career, his experience and quality would make him a shrewd addition for any top League One side or even a lower Championship outfit.

Not to mention that Ferguson will no doubt still have aspirations of continuing to play for his country, although his current position at The Den will only restrict his chances of further call-ups.

Ferguson might have spent the bulk of the peak of his career at The Den, but with Rowett trying to bring the age down in the group, it would point towards a summer exit for the Northern Irishman.