What does the future hold for Scott Malone at Millwall/Derby County?

Scott Malone scored his first goal at The Den for nearly six-and-half years, which proved the catalyst for Millwall to go and thrash Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The on-loan Derby County man has already showed his goalscoring prowess during second spell with the Lions, producing brilliant finishes against Crawley Town and Blackburn, plus the winner at Huddersfield Town last month,

However, Malone bagged possibly the best goal of his career against the Owls.

Having exchanged passes with Shaun Williams, Malone then audaciously flicked the ball over Callum Paterson before lashing past Kieren Westwood with his weaker right – in what can only be described as a watered-down version of Paul Gascogine’s strike against Scotland at Euro 1996.

But whilst it was surprising to see a left-back score a goal of that quality, it wasn’t a great surprise to see the on-loan Rams left-back heavily involved.

Since becoming as the Lions’ first-choice left-sided player with Murray Wallace currently injured, Malone has been turning in some outstanding performances of late, and is quickly becoming one of Millwall’s most productive attacking players – with his present left wing-back role suiting him down to the ground.

Having been restricted to just 14 appearances under Phillip Cocu last season, Malone has given a lifeline by Gary Rowett, but what does the future hold for the former Huddersfield and Fulham man, with his contract at Pride Park expiring at the end of the season?

With Wayne Rooney now in charge at Derby, it’s unclear whether Malone will be part of his plans next season or he’s simply happy to let him move on in summer.

The pair played together following Rooney’s arrival from the MLS last January, so a conversation will no doubt be required, but a Derby exit would appear the most favourable outcome.

Malone’s outing against Sheffield Wednesday was his 26th this term, and playing under a manger that clearly rates him in Rowett surely opens the door for Millwall to complete a permanent deal once his loan expires.