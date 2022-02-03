What does the future hold for Sam Johnstone at West Brom?

Sam Johnstone’s future at West Brom has been up in the air as he comes to a close on the final year of his contract.

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a successful stint at the Baggies, most notably making a name for himself during the club’s relegation campaign last season.

The 28-year old went into this season in the final year of his deal with the club and there have been no indications that he is willing to sign a new contract.

Johnstone was linked with potential moves to the likes of Tottenham in the January transfer window.

However, now that the month has come and gone, he is still with the club going into the second half of the season.

That means it is now highly likely that he will leave the Baggies on a free transfer in the Summer.

Recent reports from Alex Crook have suggested that Southampton are now the favourites to bring the Manchester United academy graduate to St Mary’s once Johnstone’s contract expires.

Johnstone has also been linked with Newcastle United, West Ham United, as well as the previously mentioned clubs.

A move to the Premier League appears to be Johnstone’s ultimate aim.

With West Brom currently struggling in their chase for a top two spot in the Championship, it is unlikely that the Baggies will be able to deliver that to the player.

Johnstone also had a bust up with Valerien Ismael just days before the 46-year old was dismissed as manager of the club.

That indicates that the club are inclined to side with the player, perhaps in a bid to try and convince him to stay beyond the expiration of his deal.

It would be a major coup if the club could convince Johnstone to stay as he has shown the ability of a Premier League standard goalkeeper.

However, it is likely that it will take immediate promotion back to the top flight for him to even consider staying with the club any further.