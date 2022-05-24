What does the future hold for Sam Cosgrove at Birmingham City?

Sam Cosgrove signed with Birmingham City last year from Scottish side Aberdeen.

The striker arrived on a three and a half-year deal having joined in January 2021.

But loan moves to Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon since signing for Birmingham have raised doubts over his future with the club.

Cosgrove was initially signed by Aitor Karanka, where he earned only substitute appearances in the team before the Spaniard was sacked.

Under Lee Bowyer, the 25-year old has struggled to earn his way into the team.

The Englishman’s spell at Shrewsbury saw him feature 17 times in League One this season, making only eight starts.

In that time, he scored two goals for the team before being recalled in the January transfer window.

Cosgrove was then sent back on loan to Wimbledon where he became a more consistent presence in the starting lineup, featuring 13 times from the first whistle, with a further two substitute appearances.

However, only one goal for the team was not enough to keep the Dons in the third division for next season.

Now, with the end of the campaign, he is set to return to the Blues where a decision will need to be made on his future with the Championship club.

There are still two years remaining on his current deal at St Andrew’s, with his name appearing on the retained list for another campaign with the club.

There is plenty of uncertainty around Birmingham, with Lee Bowyer’s future at the club still not quite known and the current ownership also in talks over potentially selling the club this summer.

A new manager could breathe new life into Cosgrove’s time with the club, but it is difficult to see how the 25-year old earns much playing time if Bowyer remains in charge for next season.

Birmingham loan manager Martin O’Connor was impressed with his performances at Wimbledon, but he has not quite lived up to expectations from when he arrived from Aberdeen in 2021.