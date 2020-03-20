What does the future hold for Said Benrahma?

Said Benrahma has been one of the stars of the 2019/20 Championship season and a key part of the Brentford squad since his arrival from Nice in the summer of 2018.

With 10 goals and seven assists from his 34 appearances so far this term, he has formed a dangerous partnership with Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins in a Bees side that has the joint-most goals this season with West Bromwich Albion.

However, his performances have not gone unnoticed and the Algerian international has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Here, we assess what the future holds for the precocious 24-year-old.

With the season currently suspended there is plenty of doubt for the sides chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Brentford currently sit fourth in the table and with a ten-point deficit to the automatic places, it is likely Thomas Frank’s side will need to go through the playoffs.

However, it is unknown whether the season will be finished and when it will be finished, while the transfer window could also play a role in any extended season.

In a situation where the season is extended into the summer Benrahma could choose to leave the club, but it is likely he will stay and help Brentford’s attempts to earn promotion.

Whether the Bees are promoted or not, there is likely to be interest from Premier League sides in Benrahma.

Of course, the club will be loathe to sell one of their best players but in the past they have shown a willingness to move on their assets for a profit.

If the Algerian does start to attract bids of £20m or more, there will certainly be a temptation to cash in on him, although with Mbeumo and Watkins also linked with transfers they will not want to require a total rebuild.

As a creative player with outstanding dribbling skills Benrahma should easily fit in with any of the top Premier League clubs, so the decision will likely depend on his own desire to move and level of the external interest.