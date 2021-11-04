What does the future hold for Rhian Brewster at Sheffield United?

Sheffield United continue to stumble through their transition from Chris Wilder to Slavisa Jokanovic. It’s not been an ideal return to the Championship and seven defeats from 16 games is disappointing.

One major issue has been the system Jokanovic is looking to utilise. Wilder built a squad for 3-5-2, but Jokanovic wants to play 4-2-3-1 without a key component: wingers.

Despite that, Ben Osborn has done well wide on the left and Morgan Gibbs-White has nailed down a berth on the right. Others, though, have failed to find any consistency in the set-up.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What squad number does Billy Sharp currently wear? 8 10 18 19

Rhian Brewster has been one man to really struggle, despite earning himself 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night as the Blades drew 1-1.

Jokanovic opted to play Brewster wide on the right, bringing him back into the starting side for the first time since Southampton beat Sheffield United in the League Cup in September.

We know Brewster can be really influential at this level playing through the middle. The 21-year-old proved that at Swansea City whilst he was there on loan prior to moving to Bramall Lane. However, others at Sheffield United are better suited to the central striker role, whilst Brewster does have enough tactical flexibility to move wider.

It doesn’t get the best out of him, though, which extends a problem that Sheffield United have had with Brewster since he arrived.

The striker’s wait for a goal in the league goes on and it feels like the longer he’s pushed out wide, the more difficult it will be for Brewster to get back into the groove we saw at Swansea in early 2020.

Jokanovic has to get more out of this current crop of Sheffield United players; they are better than 16th in the table and seven defeats. He also needs the club to nail his targets in future transfer windows, rather than stockpiling positions he is well covered.

Wingers will be the order of the day if Sheffield United are going to persist with 4-2-3-1, but that creates other problems within the squad.

Five senior strikers are on the books at Bramall Lane, each competing for that lone striking berth. The math doesn’t add up, which opens the door to potential exits.

As his struggle continues, it’s hard to imagine moving Brewster on won’t be a considered make way.