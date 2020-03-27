What does the future hold for Reading midfielder John Swift?

John Swift has been outstanding for Reading this season, leading a functional Royals side to 14th in the Championship table.

With a nine-point gap to the relegation places below them, Mark Bowen’s side look all but guaranteed of safety this season.

Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao, George Puscas and Michael Morrison have all played an important part in the team’s success, but Swift has been the team’s driving force in an attacking sense.

In 32 appearances, the 24-year-old has registered five goals and 10 assists, with his assists tally the third best in the division.

As per the Second Tier Podcast, he also has the second most chances created per game in the league with 2.4 on average, the third most accurate long passes in the division and has had a direct role in a third of Reading’s goals this year.

Now into his fourth season at the club, Swift has scored 20 goals from his 127 appearances and is proving himself as one of the best players in the league.

However, with Reading sat in the wrong half of the table for a third season in a row now, Swift would be forgiven for looking elsewhere.

The former Chelsea academy man is contracted until 2022 and Reading would likely demand a decent sum for him, but given his form this year it would be no surprise to see other clubs interested in him.

Prior to joining Reading he spent a short spell on loan with Brentford and the ambitious West London club could certainly be a potential location.

He has also been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past and the interest that exists in him is only likely to have intensified.

With the season suspended, Swift will have plenty of time to consider his options and if an offer does come in, few could blame him for giving it some thought.