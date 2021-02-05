What does the future hold for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu at Luton Town?

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s future and the speculation around it is likely to continue for a few weeks to come yet by the looks of things, with it up for debate as to where he’ll be next season.

The midfielder has had an impressive year for the Hatters with them enjoying a decent season in the Sky Bet Championship and that, combined with a contract believed to be running towards its expiry date, has sparked speculation that he’ll be moving on in the summer.

Indeed, in the winter window just gone we saw several sides linked with a move for the player.

Football Insider reported that promotion-chasing Championship pair Norwich City and Swansea City, as well as Premier League relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion, were all keen on him in the last market, though of course a move never materialised.

He remains a Hatters player, then, having helped them up from the National League and into the Championship, growing every year as a player, and Town naturally want his journey to continue with them if possible.

Quoted by Luton Today recently, manager Nathan Jones underlined his eagerness to see the midfielder stay put and continue improving, with him claiming that he’s on the verge of becoming a ‘top, top player’ with just a handful of things to still work on.

Jones, of course, has overseen a lot of Mpanzu’s progress over the years in his two stints as manager of the club and will feel he knows best as to where he can help the player get even better, but whether that’s enough to keep him in a Luton shirt remains to be seen.

It’s clear that there are sides interested in him and we could get an answer as to where his future lies for next season in the coming weeks.

