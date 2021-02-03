What does the future hold for Omar Richards at Reading?

The future of Reading FC defender Omar Richards is one of the main talking points among plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful at this moment in time.

The left-back has caught the eye with a number of strong performances in Veljko Paunovic’s side this season, having made the position his own after Jordan Obita left the club at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Richards has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions for the Berkshire-based side this term, as they continue to impress in the Championship.

The Royals are currently sat fourth in the second-tier standings, and will fancy their chances of keep the pressure on the top-two for the remainder of this year’s campaign, with promotion back into the Premier League a real possibility if recent performances are anything to go by.

But whether Richards remains at the Madejski Stadium for much longer remains to be seen, with the defender being out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign.

It had previously been reported by The Telegraph that German giants Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in striking an agreement with the 22-year-old in the near future, although it hasn’t been reported since as to whether there has been any progress over a potential move.

A move from the Championship to the Bundesliga might seem completely unreasonable, and there would be questions raised as to whether Richards would be getting the regular game time that he’ll be wanting to find to further his development in senior football.

But Bayern Munich have already shown this season that they’re willing to give younger players a chance in their first-team, with fellow Englishman Jamal Musiala making 21 first-team appearances for Hans-Dieter Flick’s side.

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has previously revealed that the club are in contact with Richards over a potential new contract, but again, an agreement is yet to be finalised.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Richards was to be holding out to see whether Reading win promotion into the Premier League or not this season.

If the Royals were to fall short in their bid to make a timely return to the top-flight, then you would expect clubs to come calling for players such as Richards and his Reading team-mate Michael Olise, who has also impressed so far in this year’s campaign.

For now though, Richards will be focused on the task at hand with Reading, which is targeting promotion into the Premier League.

Reading are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on play-off chasing Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Paunovic’s side.