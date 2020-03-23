What does the future hold for Niclas Eliasson at Bristol City?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

It might seem crazy to say it but in a number of ways, this season has been a frustrating one for Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson.

When he has been on the pitch, it has been a fantastic term for the 24-year-old, who has played without doubt his best football since arriving at Ashton Gate in 2017 and arguably of his entire career.

No player in the Championship has provided more assists this season than Eliasson, who has 12, and the Swede has popped up with a few important goals as well.

And yet, despite contributing to more goals than any other player in the Robins squad, the Swede has found it difficult to lock down a spot in the starting XI.

Eliasson has started only 17 Championship games this season and come off the bench 16 times, which often sees him introduced in the dying minutes–as was the case in the last two games against Fulham and Millwall.

Lee Johnson has described him as something of a luxury player, suggesting he is most useful when the Robins were in the ascendancy and that he couldn’t help out as well defensively as other options.

The 24-year-old has many of the characteristics that you would look for in a top-class winger–he has lightning pace, can take players on and his delivery of the ball is excellent.

City deserve some credit for helping him to develop from a lightweight, pace merchant into someone that can cause chaos in the opposition third and he will surely only improve as he gets more games under his belt.

Unfortunately for the South West club, it seems likely that could happen elsewhere. Eliasson’s contract with the Robins is set to expire next summer and it has been reported that he will not sign a new deal unless City are promoted to the Premier League.

Johnson’s side are seventh as things stand, so making it to the top flight is still a possibility but that remains unlikely.

A number of clubs, including Celtic, Burnley, and Lazio, have been linked with a move for the winger and you feel we may see that come to fruition this summer.

The Robins will not want to see Eliasson walk away for nothing in 2021 and they have sold players in similar situations previously (Bobby Reid, Joe Bryan etc.) so may look to cash in on him while his stock is high following an impressive campaign.

It has previously been suggested that no senior contracts will be offered at City until after the current season is concluded but when that is done it looks as though Eliasson will be facing a crossroads moment in his career.