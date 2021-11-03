What does the future hold for Miguel Azeez at Portsmouth?

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez has certainly been keen to make a lasting impression during his loan spell at Portsmouth this term.

However the 19-year-old has been afforded very little in the way of opportunities by Danny Cowley at Fratton Park, thus seeing him make just one league appearance for the South Coast outfit.

This will inevitably lead to question marks over his long term future with the Sky Bet League One side, particularly as the Gunners sent him to Pompey with the aim of giving him some regular first team football.

Now it has been revealed by football.london that Arsenal are considering activating their recall clause which was inserted into the deal in order to bring the player back to the Emirates Stadium in January.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Portsmouth academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1) Jason Pearce Yes No

Realistically speaking, unless something changes between now and the turn of the new year, it would appear that the midfielder is almost certain to return to North London ahead of another potential temporary move away.

Azeez himself will surely feel a little let down by Cowley and his staff as it appears he was perhaps given false promises over his playing time at Fratton Park.

Indeed Cowley previously managed another of Arsenal’s young prospects Emile Smith-Rowe during his time at Huddersfield Town and used the playmaker regularly, which suggests that he feels Azeez doesn’t fit into how he wants his side to operate this season.

In conclusion it certainly appears that a return to his parent club would be best for all parties concerned.