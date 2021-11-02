What does the future hold for Michael Hector at Fulham?

Michael Hector played a vital part in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign, but he was unable to emerge as a regular in England’s top tier.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream have become Fulham’s ideal centre-back pairing, but the former’s red card has opened up the door.

However, it does appear that Alfie Mawson has been viewed as the club’s third choice centre-back this season, although, Michael Hector did make the bench on Saturday.

Hector is yet to play a minute in the Championship this season, with his only two appearances coming in the EFL Cup, where he helped his side to two clean sheets before they were edged out by Leeds United on penalties.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Fulham academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Mark Hudson Yes No

Tosin saw a red card in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over West Brom, for a rash tackle on Grady Diangana.

Fortunately for the 24-year-old and Fulham as a collective, no miraculous comeback came to fruition, and they comfortably saw out the 3-0 win.

Tosin’s three-game suspension could kickstart Hector’s season, but that is only if he is selected over Mawson, and then he has to hit the heights of the young defender’s recent performances.

However, it will be no surprise to see Hector depart in January. If he is deemed as fourth-choice centre-back then a move away is certainly on the cards.

The 29-year-old has become a victim of The Cottagers possessing some very strong options at the back, and unlike the majority of Championship managers this season, a three-at-the-back formation is not part of Marco Silva’s plans.

Hector’s experience, defensive competence and composure on the ball, would make him an excellent option for a Championship club in need of a starting centra-back.

If Hector is presented with another opprotntiy at Craven Cottage, then he is likely to succeed and perform well, but it does not appear that he will dethrone Tosin or Ream, when all are available.

Hector is still 29 years old and has a lot to offer at Championship level, and should he become available in January, or when his contract expires in the summer, then a lot of second-tier teams will probably be waiting.