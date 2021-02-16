What does the future hold for Michael Dawson at Nottingham Forest?

After a busy couple of transfer windows at Nottingham Forest this season, there remains one space available in the club’s 25-man squad.

The Reds were bolstered with 14 new signings over the course of the summer, with Filip Krovinovic, James Garner and Glenn Murray arriving last month.

24 players have been named in Forest’s 25-man squad, with Harry Arter, Fouad Bachirou and Michael Dawson among those looking to take up the final spot.

The latter has endured a tough season on Trentside, having failed to make a single appearance in any competition.

Dawson was a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last season, but this season, he has been left out of the matchday squad on multiple occasions, and has been an unused substitute eight times.

The immediate future doesn’t look all too positive for Dawson, who is set to be out of contract at the City Ground at the end of the season.

At 37, there doesn’t look to be a future as a player for the centre-half, having fallen behind the likes of Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo and Loic Mbe Soh in the pecking order.

Whether there is scope for him to undertake a coaching role on Trentside, though, remains to be seen.

He’s certainly at the age where a coaching career could get underway, but it’s ultimately down to Chris Hughton and whether he wants to add another member to his backroom staff.

Dawson, since returning to his boyhood club two years ago, has made 32 appearances for the Reds. That tally would have been a lot higher had injuries not intervened.

Fans would love to see him become a coach and a future manager at the City Ground, along with Andy Reid, who is in charge of the Under-23s’.

Dawson has barely featured under Chris Hughton, however, so may he look to explore other opportunities under another manager, and preferably one who hasn’t overlooked him this season?