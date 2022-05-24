What does the future hold for Max Watters at Cardiff City?

Max Watters has had a difficult time since joining Cardiff City.

He first signed for the Bluebirds in January 2021 after scoring 13 goals in 15 appearances for Crawley Town in League Two.

However, after making just three substitute appearances for the Cardiff since signing and not scoring any goals, this season he was sent out on loan to MK Dons in League One.

The striker found his form again scoring seven goals in 14 games which saw him recalled to his parent club in December.

However, yet again when in Wales his form dipped scoring one goal and making four appearances.

Furthermore, in February his manager Steve Morison substituted him off in the 37th minute before saying the player ‘wasn’t good enough’ in his post-match interview.

In total this season, the striker made eight appearances and scored just one goal. Although there were claims that he was missing out due to injury rather than the incident with Morison.

Therefore, the player’s future right now seems very unsure.

Quiz: The big Cardiff City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Bluebirds fan

1 of 25 How many Championship goals did Uche Ikpeazu score during his loan spell with Cardiff? 2 3 4 5

The 23-year-old is under contract at the club until 2024 and at a young age there is still time for the player to develop so Morison may see a loan move as the best option for the player.

A temporary move to a lower league may give him the opportunity to show his quality and grow his game.

However, a permanent move could also look like the best option at this stage. It’s arguable that Watters has proved himself at other clubs.

Although he didn’t get a massively long time at MK Dons, he showed he had quality there and that was with a team competing at the top end of the table, so it’s unlikely that the step up to the Championship would cause him to be that far off it.

For him to push on, it feels as though a fresh start will be the best thing for him and he will hope to find consistent football at a new club.

However, although it may be tempting to keep the player on the books in Wales, if he doesn’t get a permanent move now he could find his career stagnating.