What does the future hold for Matthew Pennington at Hull City?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

It’s safe to say that it’s been a 2020 to forget for Grant McCann’s Hull City side, as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

The Tigers were previously in contention to challenge for a top-six finish in the second tier standings, but have been on a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year.

McCann decided to cash-in on the influential pair of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, and that seems to have played a significant role in their recent struggles.

Hull haven’t won in their last 12 games, which has seen them drop to 21st in the Championship table, and they’re just two points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that has been a regular for Grant McCann’s side this season is Matthew Pennington, with the Everton loanee making 11 appearances in total this term.

Hull have had somewhat of an injury crisis at times this season, with the likes of Jordy de Wijs being ruled out of action through injury, much to the frustration of the KCOM Stadium faithful.

Pennington has come into the side, and has put in some steady performances, as the Tigers continue to slide down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

Hull Live have recently revealed that the Everton centre-back is open to a permanent move to Hull City in the summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether the Tigers will attempt to do that in the future.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with Everton heading into the summer, and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be featuring for their first team anytime soon. The Toffees already have the likes of Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina who are all stronger options to have in the defence for the foreseeable future.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Pennington is still willing to move to the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis if they were to be relegated into League One, as he has shown in the past that he can play to a high standard in the Championship with the likes of Leeds United in the past.

So, Pennington’s future is likely to remain ‘up in the air’ for the time being, with recent events calling a halt to fixtures across the globe, but he’ll be hoping to put in some impressive showings when the do return to action.

