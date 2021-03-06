What does the future hold for Matt Penney at Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday are set for an interesting summer ahead, with the Owls battling to survive in the Championship this term.

They’re currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are seven points adrift of safety in the Championship, which certainly makes for concerning reading for both Darren Moore and the Hillsborough faithful.

A number of players are out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it remains to be seen as to whether there will be any contract agreements reached in the coming months.

If the club are to be relegated into League One this season, then you have to feel as though a number of players will be heading for the exit door ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

One player that is out-of-contract in the summer of 2020 is Matt Penney, despite the full-back featuring for the Owls this season.

The defender has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, in what is his first full season back with the first-team, after a number of loan spells elsewhere.

He spent last year’s campaign on loan with German side FC St. Pauli, and clearly made a good impression on the Sheffield Wednesday coaches, as he was thrown back into the first-team picture at Hillsborough.

Was it Adam Reach or Tom Lees that did these things?

1 of 15 Used to play for Leeds? Adam Reach Tom Lees

But he’s clearly rated highly nowadays, and will be hoping that he can finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Darren Moore.

He’ll be playing for his future at Hillsborough, as well as hoping to play his part in the club’s bid for survival in the Championship this term.

If the Owls are to be relegated into the third-tier of English football though, then it would seem likely that they’ll move on a number of players, as they look to cut costs to adjust to life in League One.

Penney only signed a one-year contract extension in the summer of 2020, which could have dropped a small hint that the defender hadn’t earned a long-term deal at Hillsborough.

Only time will tell as to whether he’ll be offered a new contract, but it doesn’t seem as though any decision on his future will be made anytime soon, with Sheffield Wednesday needing to focus on surviving in the Championship at this moment in time.

Penney and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they take on promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium.