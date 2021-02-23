What does the future hold for Marvin Johnson at Middlesbrough?

Marvin Johnson may not be one of the headline acts with Middlesbrough, but my word is he important.

The Birmingham-born ace started his career with Solihull Moors before enjoying spells with Kidderminster Harriers, Motherwell and Oxford United.

However it was in 2017 when he got his big break by moving to Middlesbrough.

Johnson joined at a time when the Teessiders had little choice but to go all out to try and win promotion to the Premier League – after all, it was the previous season when they’d suffered relegation after just one year in the top flight.

The left winger’s first two seasons was far from spectacular with the player making just 18 appearances in his first campaign, and 14 in his second.

It really appeared that Johnson’s Middlesbrough career was due to fizzle out but last term supporters were finally able to get a glimpse of the player that the club had pushed so hard to sign.

Johnson established himself as one of Jonathan Woodgate’s most important players with his versatility seeing him split his time between life at left back and time in his more natural position on the wing.

With so many players out of contract last summer the decision was made to offer Johnson a chance to prove himself further under Neil Warnock – something that he continues to do.

Johnson would never profess to be the most technically gifted player at the club, but what he does possess is a relentless work ethic, tremendous pace and a left foot that can cause plenty of problems with pin-point delivery.

This season has been the 30-year-old best with Middlesbrough after scoring four and creating five more in 29 appearances, indicating that the player is simply getting better and better.

Johnson is again out of contract in the summer which means that the club have a decision to make on the player, but when quizzed on Johnson’s future Neil Warnock suggested that the decision could now be down to the player.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock explained: “I think Marvin has an extension clause in his deal and I’m not sure but I think he’s played enough to earn that.

“I have been happy with Marvin this season.

“He’s been a bit disappointed of late to be left out and he’s taken his bat and ball home a couple of times in training, you know, sulky face and all that.

“But that doesn’t bother me. As long as he comes on and plays like he did on Saturday I’m quite happy with that.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Marvin Johnson but based on his performances this term it would be a big surprise if the club didn’t at least try to tie him down to another year at the club.