What does the future hold for Lewis Holtby at Blackburn Rovers?

In truth, things have never really got going for Lewis Holtby since he made the move to Blackburn Rovers in September 2019.

Having made the move to Ewood Park as a free agent following his release from Hamburg at the end of the previous season, Holtby has since made exactly 50 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side.

That however, is a tally that could have been so much more, were it not for the knee problem that kept him out of several months of last season, and which he recently suffered a recurrence of, to keep him out of Rovers last three matches, something that could keep him out for another couple of weeks yet.

When Holtby does make his return to action next month however, the German will face a big few months with regards to his future.

As things stand, Holtby is one of a long list of players whose contract at Ewood Park expires at the end of this season, meaning he may well be playing with a view to securing his future at the club.

Indeed, while there has been flashes of potential, not least when Tony Mowbray’s side were at their free-flowing best at the start of this season, Holtby has struggled to consistently show the creative abilities that Rovers no doubt hoped they were getting when they signed him, something which is unlikely to have been helped by those injuries that have seen him in and out of the side, hampering his chance to really build some momentum.

If however, Holtby is able to pick up that form when he makes his return to the side, and if that helps kickstart his side’s currently faltering play-off hopes, then you imagine Blackburn would certainly be keen to secure his future at the club.

It is of course, worth noting that Holtby is far from the only midfielder in his current situation at Blackburn, with Joe Rothwell, Bradley Johnson, Corry Evans and Stewart Downing all also out of contract at the end of this season, when Tom Trybull’s loan from Norwich is also set to expire.

As a result, it could be argued that Holtby is one of several midfielders competing to be earn the offer of a new deal at Ewood Park, as Rovers decide who to keep and who to move on in order to make room for new recruits in the summer transfer window.

It seems therefore, that while there is still much to be decided in the long-term for Holtby, the short-term future could be rather eventful for the 30-year-old, as he looks to help Blackburn get back on track this season after four straight defeats, and earn himself the chance of a new deal in the process.