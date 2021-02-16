What does the future hold for Lee Wallace at QPR?

Queens Park Rangers take on Brentford tomorrow night in the Sky Bet Championship with them looking to keep up their recent improved form in the second tier.

The Hoops have gone three wins on the spin away from W12 whilst they snapped out of a winless streak at home the weekend before last against Blackburn Rovers.

Indeed, Mark Warburton’s switch to 3-5-2 appears to have helped the Hoops along and that system has seen Lee Wallace enjoy increased game-time at left-wing-back.

Vying with Niko Hamalainen down the left-hand-side of defence this season, Wallace has been in and out of the team thanks to injuries at times and sometimes due to a dip in form.

Even so, has got himself back into the team in recent weeks, starting the last two against Watford and Rovers respectively after a stint out of the side since the beginning of December.

The question for him now, then, is can he keep himself in the side and put in a consistent level of performances, as Rangers bid to climb the table further and, in turn, remain at the club for a season or more yet.

Wallace turns 34 in August and though that’s not an age where you normally have loads of time left in your career, it’s still the case he has seasons left in him.

What he’ll be bidding to do in the remaining matches of this campaign, then, is show that he still has something to offer QPR in the time to come – whether he can or not, though, remains to be seen.

At times, he has courted criticism from some on social media and some might suggest that the Hoops need to revamp their full-back options in the summer – it’s Wallace’s challenge to show he’s good enough to stay put.

Are you QPR mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this R’s quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club beat the R's 4-3 in pre-season? Chelsea Tottenham Arsenal West Ham