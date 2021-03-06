What does the future hold for Lee Wallace at QPR?

Queens Park Rangers could be gearing up for an interesting summer.

With the Championship season moving into the home straight clubs up and down the country are now starting to make decisions regarding their squads as the transfer window looks to reopen.

A large aspect of those decisions are to do with the players who are out of contract, of of whom is Lee Wallace.

The defender completed a move to West London in the summer of 2019 after leaving Scottish giants Rangers at the end of his contract at Ibrox.

However the full-backs career with the Hoops hardly got off to the best start.

It was early November before Wallace was able to make his debut for QPR – a 2-0 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Since then Wallace’s career at the club has been patchy at best.

In almost two seasons with the club the experienced defender has made just 27 appearances for the club.

However things have taken a turn for the better in terms of his situation with the club.

While Wallace’s future at the club looked poor going into 2021 things have certainly improved over recent weeks with the left-sided player establishing himself as a key player under Mark Warburton.

Since starting in the 2-1 away win over Watford Wallace has started six of the last seven games with the Hoops taking 13 points out of a possible 18 in that time.

Of course the future beyond the end of the season is what’s in doubt.

It remains to be seen whether Wallace will be offered a new deal in West London – after all the tally of games that he’s completed during his time with the club is pretty underwhelming.

But if Wallace can continue to prove himself as a regular starter for QPR then there’s nothing to say that he won’t be offered a new deal to be a part of the group going into the new season.