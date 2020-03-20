What does the future hold for Lee Camp at Birmingham City?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

Birmingham City have had a somewhat inconsistent season, and are lingering in the bottom-half although it doesn’t look as though they have any fears of relegation in the current campaign.

Blues have used goalkeeper Lee Camp as their first-choice keeper throughout the season, and having played 27 games for the club this season it’s somewhat of a surprise to have not seen him offered a new deal yet ahead of the new campaign.

Camp has made a few individual mistakes throughout his time at the club, and last season he wasn’t at his best and came in for a lot of stick from the Blues supporters.

Now, the 35-year-old has improved and is actually looking like a valuable shot-stopper at times, and he recently helped the side to a 10 match unbeaten run in the league, which was ended by Reading in their last outing.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for the keeper, and whether the club decide if they want to keep him on for another season.

Manager Pep Clotet has stated that he wants to see the goalkeeper stay in Birmingham for the future, and has insisted that he still has something to offer the club.

If Camp was to leave Blues then that would leave the club with just one senior goalkeeper in their ranks, young 23-year-old Connal Trueman, who has played just ten times this season.

Say Camp wasn’t offered a contract, he would have a host of offers to either be a second-choice for many of the top clubs in the division or even a number one for teams who have been promoted to the Championship.

Either way, Camp can be sure that he’ll be in a job next season, but it may not be at Birmingham unless contract talks start in the coming future.