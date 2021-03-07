What does the future hold for Kyle McFadzean at Coventry City?

Coventry City boosted their survival hopes at the weekend, defeating Derby County by a goal to nil at St. Andrew’s.

The Sky Blues have struggled for wins of late, and arrested a winless run of three league matches at the weekend courtesy of Maxime Biamou’s first-half goal.

The win sees them move six points clear of the Championship relegation zone, and even though Rotherham United have three games in hand on them, it’s a nice gap to have built.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Coventry City players retired or not?

1 of 24 1. Robbie Keane Retired Not retired

There are plenty of important games coming up, and Coventry will have to replicate professional performances like yesterday between now and the end of the season.

Yesterday’s result was only Coventry’s second clean sheet since the start of February, with Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard and Dominic Hyam producing a solid defensive performance.

McFadzean will be trying to impress between now and the end of the campaign for more than one reason. Not only will he want to help Coventry avoid the drop, but he will also be keen to earn an extended stay.

McFadzean was a key player for City as they won promotion from League One last season, and he has made 28 starts in the Championship under Mark Robins this term.

He’s now 34 years of age, though, and his future with the Sky Blues looks uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

City do not have an option to extend the defender’s contract, either, so it remains to be seen whether fresh terms are offered.

Realistically, Leo Ostigard will return to Brighton and Hove Albion and will be tested elsewhere next season, so it remains to be seen whether Coventry manage to lure him back in 2021/22.

There would then be scope, then, to bolster the defensive options with younger, more dynamic options at the back.

McFadzean offers leadership and experience at the back, though, and a big decision needs to be made regardless of what division they are in next season.