What does the future hold for Kristian Pedersen at Birmingham City?

Birmingham City have had a mixed season and they are one of just a few clubs in the Championship that won’t have much to play for when the campaign does eventually resume.

Pep Clotet’s side are realistically not going to make the nine-point gap on the top six, whilst their eight-point cushion over the relegation zone should ensure they remain in the second tier.

Therefore, the Spanish boss may already be planning ahead and one of his main targets will be keeping hold of Kristian Pedersen.

The Danish full-back has been a consistent performer for Blues since joining from Union Berlin last season, impressing with his reliability defensively and he has also chipped in with four goals since August.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that Premier League Watford made a late move to sign Pedersen in January, although a deal could not be reached.

However, that will have been a clear message to the Championship side that they have a battle to keep hold of the 25-year-old in the summer and you would expect the Hornets to have competition for him if they resurrect their interest.

The prospect of playing in the top-flight is going to appeal and another concern for Blues is the fact that the player will be entering the final two years of his contract.

Even though that’s a lengthy period, the reality is that if Pedersen shows no desire to sign a new deal, it could be the last chance Blues get to pick up a fee that reflects the ability of the defender.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Blues though. Pedersen is an important player at St. Andrew’s and is getting minutes under Clotet, whilst national team boss Age Hareide is watching him so he may not have to leave to fulfil the ambition of representing his country.

Ultimately though, everyone at Birmingham City will know that it’s going to be tough to keep the impressive left-back at the club this summer, which is the price you pay as a mid-table Championship side when you have a very good player at this level.