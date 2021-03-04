What does the future hold for Kiko Femenia at Watford?

Watford could be set for an interesting summer ahead, with a number of players entering the final few months of their contracts at Vicarage Road.

One of those is Kiko Femenia, with the Watford defender set for an interesting few months, with his future somewhat ‘up in the air’.

The 30-year-old signed for the club back in 2017 after his contract with Deportivo Alavés expired, and has gone on to make 114 appearances in total for the Hornets, who are well in contention to win promotion back into the Premier League this term.

Xisco Munoz’s side are currently sat third in the Championship table, and are level on points with second-placed Brentford, as they head into their final 12 matches of this year’s league campaign.

The Hornets have found much-needed consistency in their results since the turn of the New Year, which has seen them edge closer to the automatic promotion places.

Femenia has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Munoz’s side this season, and has chipped in with three assists so far for the club.

It remains to be seen as to whether Femenia has a long-term future at Vicarage Road, but that could depend on whether Watford are to win promotion into the top-flight this term, with it being likely that they’ll look to move on a number of players as they adjust to life back in the Premier League.

But Femenia has been in impressive form for the Hornets in recent weeks, and has established himself as a regular in the starting XI, with the full-back recently playing the full 90 minutes in their recent win over relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers.

Femenia has recently labelled his time at Watford as the ‘best time of his career’, which comes after he turned down contract offers from Granada, Real Valladolid and Villarreal during the January transfer window.

“Ever since I signed for Watford this is the best time in my career.

“I am really happy to be here. I try to train as best as I can on a daily basis and do the best I can. My form is not only down to me: it’s down to the team as we are playing very good football.”

So, it seems as though the full-back is certainly enjoying his time with Watford, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters as he heads towards the final few months of his current contract with the promotion-chasing Hornets.