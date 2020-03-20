What does the future hold for Kelle Roos at Derby County?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club.

After emerging as Derby County’s first-choice goalkeeper during the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign, Kelle Roos would have been hoping to push on this season at Pride Park.

Signed by the Rams in 2014 from Nuneaton Town, the Dutchman was loaned out on no fewer than five occasions before finally being given the opportunity to prove himself on a regular basis by former manager Frank Lampard.

Having overtaken Scott Carson in the pecking order, Roos illustrated some real signs of promise as he helped his side reach the play-off final last season where they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

Although the shot-stopper’s confidence was high heading into the current campaign, a number of poor displays in-between the sticks eventually led to Phillip Cocu dropping him for Ben Hamer in November.

Since this decision, Roos has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the vast majority of Derby’s fixtures due to the relatively impressive displays that his team-mate has produced in recent months.

Whilst the former Nuneaton man did feature in the FA Cup on four separate occasions earlier this year, it could be argued that he is at a crossroads in terms of his career.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Derby quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Derby County player? (in the Red) Luke Thomas Jamie Paterson Andy King Nick Blackman

Given that he is no longer guaranteed a place in Derby’s starting eleven, Roos ought to consider leaving the club on a permanent basis if Cocu opts to strengthen the goalkeeping position in the summer.

By joining a club who can offer him first-team football on a regular basis, the shot-stopper could make considerable strides in terms of his development following what has been a frustrating spell at Pride Park.