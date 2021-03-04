What does the future hold for Keiren Westwood at Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday fell to defeat in their huge game against Rotherham United last night, leaving them seven points from safety.

Whether the Owls are relegated to League One or not, it promises to be a very busy summer at Hillsborough, with big decisions set to be made over the future of many experienced players.

And, one of those whose future is in doubt is Keiren Westwood.

The Ireland international, who has been with Wednesday since 2014, is out of contract in the summer, and he is sure to be one of the higher earners given his pedigree.

At 36-years-old, the keeper is coming towards the end of his career, however, there are no signs that he is set to retire, and after a frustrating few years where he wasn’t playing as regularly as he would’ve wanted, he will still feel he has more to give.

And, a lot could depend on how it works out under Darren Moore. A rib injury to the ex-Sunderland man has meant the new boss put Joe Wildsmith in goal for his first game, but Westwood could come back in the coming weeks.

Then, he’s sure to get his place back, and strong performances, whilst keeping Wednesday in the division, will be his aim.

In terms of his future, nothing is going to be decided until the Owls hierarchy know how this campaign plays out. If the worst case scenario does happen, with relegation confirmed, then it’s highly unlikely that Westwood will stay.

Not only will it be hard to do financially, but relegation to the third tier could see a whole new approach, with Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith both good enough for that level.

If they stay up, and Westwood plays well, then it could be a tougher call for the club to make.

Even then, the goalkeeping department is going to need freshening up, and losing the out-of-contract experienced keeper would seem the most logical move.

Ultimately, we will wait until the summer before knowing where Westwood’s future lies, but there’s every chance his fine Owls career could be coming to its end. If that’s the case, starring to keep them in the Championship would be a good way to go.

