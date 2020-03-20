What does the future hold for Karlan Grant at Huddersfield Town?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

Karlan Grant’s future at Huddersfield Town is unknown at this very moment but the striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Wolves one of the sides reportedly eyeing the Terriers forward.

The Town forward has only been with Huddersfield for just over a calendar year having arrived back in January of 2019 from Charlton Athletic when the Terriers were fighting relegation from the Premier League. Grant has impressed whilst in the blue and white of Huddersfield especially this campaign with the Englishman bagging 16 goals in the Championship in 34 starts. With all the problems that the Terriers have had this season under both Jan Siewert and Danny Cowley, this is highly impressive for a team that could still be relegated to League One at the season’s conclusion.

But Wolves are not the only side that are in the market for a centre-forward and that have targeted Grant as a potential recruit. According to The Sun, Eddie Howe and Bournemouth were ready to rival Wolves as they attempted to lure Grant to the Vitality Stadium in the January window. The striker has proven that he can find the net in England’s top division with the striker netting four times in 13 appearances last season as Huddersfield were eventually relegated back to the Championship.

Town boss Danny Cowley has said that he would be far more worried if his players were not getting mentioned for a potential move to a club in a higher division, as it shows that the player is progressing at a very good rate. When Grant’s move failed to materialise in the January window, he could have sulked and allowed it to effect his performances, but it has in fact had the opposite effect as he has gone on to score three goals since the January window shut.

The player has another two years on his current deal at the John Smith’s Stadium which will give Huddersfield a real advantage when it comes to discussing a future fee for any potential move. Should Grant not move on in the summer, he could instead play a huge role in the Cowley brothers’ bid to get Huddersfield back into the Premier League. The former Lincoln management duo took charge back in September with the aim to keep Town in the division for next season.

It is easy to see why Premier League clubs have taken an interest in Grant with the centre-forward being able to cause defenders multiple problems around the box and on the flanks. The striker stands at 6’0” tall and is surprisingly quick for someone of that height. His directness has been the route that the Cowley brothers have utilised in their short time with Grant, whether that be as a central striker or a winger.