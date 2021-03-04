What does the future hold for Joe Lumley at QPR?

Queens Park Rangers are set for a busy summer, as Mark Warburton looks to build a squad that can challenge further up the table.

A productive January has brought an upturn in results, but the R’s are still languishing in the bottom half, so more work will need to be done in the next window.

And, one man who could be on his way out is Joe Lumley.

The keeper started the campaign as the R’s number one, however he quickly lost his place in the XI to Seny Dieng, who has gone on to impress in the Championship.

With doubts over Lumley’s future, because his contract is due to expire in the summer, it became apparent very quickly that he wasn’t going to win his place back, and a move seemed likely.

Nottingham Forest were thought to be very keen on the stopper earlier this year, but they couldn’t conclude a deal for Lumley before the deadline.

Therefore, after brief loan spells towards the end of 2020, the 26-year-old has had to spend the past few months watching on from the bench.

With no progress on his new deal, it seems inevitable that Lumley is going to leave the Londoners in the summer, and there’s sure to be a lot of interest in him.

That’s because many will see the keeper as a potential bargain on a free, so he is going to have a big decision to make.

The obvious potential destination is Forest, although it’s hard to see Lumley replacing Brice Samba in the Reds team, and he may not be open to another year on the bench or featuring in only cup games.

Ultimately, as a free agent, Lumley will be in a good position, and he will have offers as he evaluates what is a big move for him at this stage of his career. Either way, he has probably already played his last game for QPR.

