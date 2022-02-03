What does the future hold for Jed Wallace at Millwall?

Jed Wallace’s situation at Millwall became one of the biggest stories of the January transfer window, with the 27-year-old staying put at The Den.

The influential attacker attracted the interest of the likes of Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and even Besiktas last month.

It appears that Forest held a stronger interest than the other teams in pursuit but Steve Cooper’s side was unable to strike a deal for Millwall’s talisman.

Whilst Wallace staying will provide the club and fans with temporary relief, it is likely that the interest will once again resurface as he nears the expiration of his contract at The Den.

It does not appear like Millwall are near to agreeing a new deal with Wallace, meaning he will be free to depart in the summer as things stand.

Ultimately, Wallace’s situation, coupled with his evident ability, make him an option who will attract a lot of interest in the summer.

Given the fact that Millwall possess one of the smaller budgets in the division, it is unlikely that Wallace will demand too high wages in the future.

However, he still has a big job to do for Millwall this season and he will continue to show professionalism as his contract ticks down.

The 27-year-old has proven to be an important source of goals and chances over the last few years and it is likely that he will still have a lot of influence in the attacking third as the season progresses at The Den.

Wallace made his much-anticipated return during last night’s draw at home to Preston North End, with the 27-year-old making an appearance from the bench.

He was unable to provide the spark needed to go on and win last night’s clash, but there were positive moments for the attacker who has been out of action since mid-October.

It will be no surprise to see clubs registering their interest in Wallace as early as next month, given that there is likely to be a lot of clubs who will join the race for his signature.