What does the future hold for Jayden Bogle at Derby County?

Derby County have had a change in fortunes since the turn of the year and now find themselves just five points off the play-off places with nine games left to play.

The Rams have had a number of players come through their academy system including 19-year-old full-back Jayden Bogle.

He’s played 28 times in the Championship this season and has become a regular for the side as he looks to try and maintain a starting place in the team under Phillip Cocu.

Before the January transfer window, reports emerged that a number of Premier League clubs were interested in taking the player to their clubs in a bid to look ahead to the future.

This is an interesting potential decision that the player might have to make in the future as he looks to try and have the best career possible for himself in the coming years.

If a side in the top division comes in for the player then he may be swayed to join in order to play at the highest level possible, but at the same time he must weigh up his chances of playing first-team football.

At Derby, he’d be guaranteed a starting spot over the next few years, and could help them and their young side try and strive for a place in the Premier League.

A move could stagnate his progress and current development but could also speed it up if he’s to pick the right football club going forward.

It’s set to be an interesting few months in the summer transfer window, with Bogle sure to be on a lot of sides’ transfer list.