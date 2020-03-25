What does the future hold for Jason Knight at Derby County?

Jason Knight has had somewhat of a breakthrough season at Derby County, going from strength to strength as the season has developed.

Starting his career with Irish side Cabinteely, Knight instantly started to gain interest from a number of English clubs and it was Derby who agreed a move for the youngster, signing him to a development contract in 2017.

Spending two seasons in Derby’s ever-impressive academy, the Dublin-born youngster has since progressed to the first team, seeing Phillip Cocu hand him a debut in August against Huddersfield Town.

Performing well over his first few games at professional level, Knight has been handed a good amount of starts for Derby this term, making 15 in the Championship, whilst also appearing seven times from the substitutes bench.

Four goals have seen him continue to be selected, playing just over 200 minutes than established professional Jack Marriott, further showing an example of his qualities and the trust showed in him by Cocu.

The future looks incredibly bright for Knight, considering that he is still only 19-years-old, but for now – he will continue to develop at Derby, signing a new contract that will see him remain at Pride Park until 2023.

What could follow however, is up to Knight and how far he wants to take his career.

From what has been seen of his ability so far in a Derby shirt, interest from the Premier League could potentially follow, that is if promotion is not secured with the Rams.

A future on the international stage is also on the agenda, having represented Republic of Ireland at U17 to U21 level.

More minutes are expected when football resumes for Knight and he must continue take every minute handed to him by Cocu.

Continue in the same vein, and the future is very much looking bright for the young talent…