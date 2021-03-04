What does the future hold for Jack Hunt at Bristol City?

With the 2020/21 Championship season now approaching its final stages, there are plenty of players who may be starting to think about their futures beyond the summer, and one such player, is Bristol City’s Jack Hunt.

As has been the case since he joined the Robins from Sheffield Wednesday back in the summer of 2019, Hunt has been a fairly regular feature for Bristol City across the course of the campaign so far.

Up until now, the right-back has started 30 league games for the club this season, and he recently reached a century of appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, Hunt is one of several players whose contract at Ashton Gate is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning there will soon be a decision for both the player and the club to make over a potential new deal for the defender.

Which Bristol City player did these 15 things - Famara Diedhiou or Jamie Paterson?

1 of 15 1. Scored a penalty against Brazil in an international game? Famara Diedhiou Jamie Paterson

That is something that may well be impacted by the managerial situation at the club, with Dean Holden’s replacement, Nigel Pearson, having himself only signed a contract with the club until the end of the current campaign.

As a result, there may be some uncertainty around who is making the decisions at the club with regards to those player contracts, since the club may not want to run the risk of impacting the possible plans of any potential new managerial appointment that they may need to make come the summer.

Even so, you do feel that Bristol City could be well advised to offer a new contract to Hunt come the summer, given their only senior right back, Steven Sessegnon, is only on loan from Fulham, and hasn’t really had the opportunity to impress this season due to injury, meaning that if the club want to avoid having to find not one but two new players in that position, Hunt could be best placed for a new deal.

Indeed, given the vast experience he has accrued at the Championship over the years, proving his ability at that level in the process, and the fact that at 30-years-old he does still have plenty of time remaining in his career, it certainly seems as though Hunt could still be an asset to a second-tier side next season, be that at Bristol City or elsewhere.

As a result, you feel it may be something of a surprise if Hunt is not still playing in the Championship next season, and it could certainly be argued that Bristol City will have missed a trick, if he is not doing it with them.