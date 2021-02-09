What does the future hold for Harry Wilson at Cardiff City as Liverpool stance emerges?

It is fair to say that it has been an underwhelming season for Cardiff City, with Mick McCarthy looking to turn things around in South Wales.

The Bluebirds reached the Championship play-off semi-finals before being beaten by eventual winners Fulham last season, and Neil Harris managed to keep hold of the bulk of his squad as well as adding a bit of quality to it.

Harry Wilson was undoubtedly their marquee summer arrival. The winger had thrived at this level before, scoring 15 goals in 40 Championship appearances for Derby as they narrowly missed out on promotion in 2018/19.

The Welshman also spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth, scoring seven goals in 31 Premier League outings, therefore it was seen as a real coup when Cardiff managed to lure him to South Wales.

Despite Cardiff’s struggles this season, Wilson has still been a key player for them. The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances in the Championship this term, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

Wilson will be keen to make more of an impact between now and the end of the season, as he looks to put himself in the shop window with Liverpool’s stance becoming clearer.

According to The Athletic, Wilson is one of five players who the club could look to offload in the summer, as they make way for potential new recruits.

Wilson has made only two senior appearances for Liverpool, and you don’t suspect that anything would get in the way of a permanent move away from Anfield in the summer.

The question is, do Cardiff stand in good stead of completing a deal?

Wilson is a proven performer at this level, and it was a bit of surprise to see him drop back down to the Championship having been impressive for Bournemouth last season.

The winger will have aspirations of playing in the Premier League, and with Cardiff languishing in mid-table at the moment, it doesn’t look likely that they will win promotion this season.

First and foremost, there needs to be a transfer offer the table which suits Liverpool, but then it comes down to personal terms and selling the club’s ambition to the player.

If Wilson flourishes under McCarthy between now and the end of the campaign, then there is no reason to suggest why the winger wouldn’t want to stay and give it another shot with the Bluebirds.