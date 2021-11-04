What does the future hold for Grant McCann at Hull City?

Hull slipped to another league defeat in midweek against West Brom and it’s left the Tigers right near the bottom of the Championship table.

In fact, they might soon find themselves overtaken in the rankings by Derby if they can’t start picking up points – and that would be a huge blow for the club, considering the Rams were originally on a negative points total thanks to a points deduction.

They are struggling to hit the back of the net on a regular basis and their last win came right at the beginning of October. They have since played five league games and haven’t gained a single point out of a possible 15.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Hull City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 When did Dean Windass make his debut for Hull City? 1989 1991 1978 1986

Hull fans already had mixed feelings about their head coach Grant McCann but with the side now struggling to stay up in the Championship again following their promotion, questions may soon be asked about the ability of the former player in taking them forward. So what does the future hold for McCann then?

He’s proven his mettle in League One for definite. He was given the chance to make up for his previous Hull relegation by being kept on at the club and was told to get them back into the second tier – and he duly obliged, getting them up at the first attempt.

McCann therefore earned the right to try his hand at the Championship again – but it has so far proven a difficult task for the coach once again and he is once more struggling to keep the Tigers’ head above water.

His previous experiences – with Hull, Doncaster and even Peterborough to an extent – have shown his ability in getting teams to perform fairly well in the third tier. With a play-off tilt with Doncaster and the title with the Tigers, he can succeed at that level. The difficulty has been in making the step up to the Championship.

It could be argued that McCann has struggled due to the resources available to him at Hull – is it a case of a decent manager who is limited by his team?

There could be a case made for that point but when you also look at the likes of Coventry, Blackpool, Bristol City, Preston and Barnsley for example, who all came up from League One with modest budgets and have gone on to not only retain their spots in the Championship but challenge at the higher end of the table, it shows that you cannot always put it down to ‘limited resources.’

McCann will be desperate to prove he is a good manager at this level but so far he has struggled and if he doesn’t get results soon, then he may finally pay for it with his job. The future right now for the coach looks rocky, with Hull needing to make a change soon if they don’t get any more points on the board.

Where could McCann end up if he leaves? There will certainly be other opportunities for him. A lower-end second tier side might fancy their chances with him and given a fresh start, he could thrive. Alternatively, given his success in the third tier, there is every chance he could find even more success in that league with any number of teams.

Right now though, McCann is the Hull head coach and he will want to keep it that way and prove his mettle as a manager by dragging them out of the mire and keeping them up. If he can’t get some points soon though, then he may end up parting ways with the Tigers.