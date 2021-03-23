What does the future hold for Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano following Middlesbrough loan?

Middlesbrough are going to have some big transfer decisions to make this summer.

With a spot in the play-offs a real long-shot it means that Neil Warnock’s side are making preparations for another season in the Championship.

This time, however, there’s no doubt about what their target will be.

Warnock is arguably one of the best managers around at this level and it’s clear that he knows what it takes to secure promotion to the Premier League – something that he’ll certainly be looking to achieve with Middlesbrough.

But if the club are to challenge next term then they’ll need to recruit well this summer and add some real quality to the group.

One player who they’ve been able to watch closely of late is Neeskens Kebano.

The Fulham star completed a loan move to the Riverside Stadium in the January transfer window and has been really impressive during that time.

Kebano has made 11 appearances for Middlesbrough during that time but with the campaign coming to an end it means that a decision will need to be made over his future.

Neil Warnock will certainly be keen to bring in a player like Kebano this summer, but his future will be far from confirmed.

The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage which means that this summer will be pivotal in deciding his future.

A key factor in his future will be Fulham’s battle to avoid relegation.

Kebano was way down the pecking order under Scott Parker in the Premier League, and it’s likely that if they stayed up that Kebano would be allowed to move on this summer.

However if Fulham did suffer relegation then there’s every chance that Kebano could be called upon to help the Whites secure promotion next time around.

Either way his future is unlikely to be decided until the summer, which means that Middlesbrough could face an anxious wait to see if they have any chance of securing his signature on a permanent basis.