What does the future hold for Fabio Carvalho at Fulham?

Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho has had a lot of speculation swirl around his head of late and it appears that things are only actually going to increase ahead of the January window in a couple of months.

The attacking midfielder started this season in the Sky Bet Championship well and looked as though he could be a key component for Fulham in terms of their promotion challenge.

Injuries and illness have stunted things for him in the weeks since, however, and instead we’ve seen more headlines concerning off-field matters and his future generated compared to anything he has done on the pitch.

A player of his talent and potential is naturally going to attract interest and, with his contract running down at the end of this season, Fulham were always at risk of losing the player on the cheap – something that now looks a particularly stark possibility.

The Sun has reported this week that the player has rejected the club’s latest offer – described as ‘massive’ by Craven Cottage sources – and he could now leave as early as January with the Whites reportedly now resigned to losing him.

Where he ends up should he leave SW6 is anyone’s guess, meanwhile.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with him considerably since the summer whilst this site has been told that Liverpool and Southampton are among those closer to home that have shown an interest in potentially signing him.

Clearly, his future is now very much up in the air after this latest contract rejection and it now seems to be all about which possible destination makes him an offer that he, and his advisors, deem good enough.

Of course, u-turns can happen and Carvalho’s exit is not a done deal yet, but it has been heading in this direction for some time and you have to imagine the likeliest scenario is a when and not an if in terms of his departure now.

