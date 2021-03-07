What does the future hold for Emi Marcondes at Brentford?

The last two seasons have been an unusual period for Brentford’s Emi Marcondes.

The Dane has been through something of a rollercoaster ride since joining the Bees – suffering nasty injuries, being sent out on loan, returning to great effect last term, and then struggling to make that same impact this term.

Marcondes spent the first half of last season in Denmark with Midtjylland and proved a useful weapon for Thomas Frank after returning in January – scoring twice and providing seven assists as he helped them reach the play-off final.

But after the disappointment of defeat to Fulham, the 25-year-old has been unable to recreate that sort of form and though he’s been a useful player for Frank this term, there has been the same sort of sparkle he showed at times in 2020/21.

After missing the start of 2021 due to injury, Marcondes is back fit ahead of what looks set to be a pivotal few months for both his future and the future of his club.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract in the summer and told Danish outlet Bold back in January that discussions over a new deal had stalled.

However, he added: “I love playing in Brentford, where we have a mega-cool project that I would like to be a part of, so it’s quite possible that we end up agreeing.”

Should the two parties not come to an agreement, it seems as though there will be no shortage of suitors in the Championship.

A report from the Daily Mail in December indicated that Norwich City, QPR, and Nottingham Forest were all keeping tabs on the 25-year-old’s contract situation.

His focus in the short-term will be on aiding the Bees’ promotion push, with the west London side currently two points back from the top two in fourth – though they do have a game in hand over second-place Watford.

Indeed where the Bees are playing next season may play a role in Marcondes’ future.

If they are a Premier League side then the midfielder will surely be keen to pen a new deal but he may have to prove to the club over the next few months that he can have an impact at that level.

Offering him a new deal to give him a chance to show that would make sense, while it would also mean they could cash in on him in the future.

Should they remain a Championship side, it would be no surprise to see him assess his options – particularly if he can recapture his past form in the run-in.