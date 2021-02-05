What does the future hold for Emi Buendia at Norwich City amid recent Arsenal interest?

Norwich City will no doubt have been breathing a sigh of relief as the January transfer window came to an end.

The Canaries had a genuine worry that clubs from the Premier League were going to come knocking for their players after an impressive start to life back in the Championship.

Thankfully for them Daniel Farke was able to keep his squad intact – at least for the time being, anyway.

One player who was heavily linked with a move away is Emi Buendia.

The Argentine was a January target for Premier League giants Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looked to sign a playmaker to enhance his side’s creativity, however the decision was made to pursue Martin Odegaard instead.

But what does the future hold for Emi Buendia in the long-term?

Given that the transfer window has now closed it seems that the matter is resolved, for now at least.

Clubs in England are unable to do transfer business until the summer window opens and it’s at that point when the Canaries could face fresh interest.

Buendia has said that he’s happy with the club, but it would be naïve to think that he wouldn’t be tempted by a move to a club such as the Gunners.

At present Norwich City are firmly on track to secure promotion to the Premier League and that is something that will be very much in tune with Buendia’s own ambitions of thriving at the highest level.

But even if Farke’s side do go up this term, there will still be a huge doubt over his long-term future at Carrow Road.

Perhaps if Buendia helps Norwich to promotion then he will be allowed to be sold with the goodwill of the club, and that could lead Arsenal to make a fresh move.

Regardless of whether Arteta’s side come in for the player again there’s no doubt that the playmaker will be attracting attention – particularly if he can play his part in helping the Canaries back to the big time.