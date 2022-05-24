What does the future hold for Danny Cashman at Coventry City?

It is always somewhat of a coup when a club in the EFL can snap up a talented young player from a Premier League club.

That was certainly the case last summer when Coventry City announced the signing of Danny Cashman following the striker’s departure from top-flight outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

The now 21-year-old joined the Sky Blues having showed good potential in Brighton’s youth sides down on the south coast.

According to Transfermarkt, in the 2020/21 season, Cashman netted six times and registered three assists in the Premier League 2 for the Seagulls’ under-23’s, adding to his tally of four goals and seven assists in the competition the previous campaign.

Having been sent out on loan to Rochdale upon his arrival at the CBS Arena, here, we discuss that loan spell, and what the future holds for Cashman with the Sky Blues.

What does the future hold?

Looking at the numbers from Cashman’s loan spell with Rochdale, we can see that the young forward was able to carry some of his ability in front of goal up to the senior level, but not quite to the same level.

In 29 appearances for Rochdale, Cashman scored three goals and registered four assists.

It must be said, though, that the 21-year-old struggled for a regular starting spot with the club, appearing for just 894 minutes in League Two across the season – which works out at an average of 38 minutes per match for each of his 23 league appearances.

Speaking in January, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins admitted he’d like to see the youngster gain more minutes in the second half of the season after Cashman fell down the Rochdale pecking order.

“He is a decent player and someone who has loads of potential, but he certainly needs to play more football, that’s for sure.” Robins said, via CoventryLive.

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 GARY MCALLISTER LEEDS LIVERPOOL

“And at the club he is at now, Rochdale, he needs to perform better in the second half of the season. I say better, he needs to get more minutes to be able to perform better in the second half of the season.”

Continuing further, Robins added: “Of course I’d like him to play more, absolutely, but as an individual you have to earn that right to be in anyone’s thoughts and anyone’s team, and be better than whoever is keeping you out.”

“So that’s something for him and Rochdale and for his agent to look at as well as us keeping an eye on him.”

Unfortunately for Cashman, that regular starting spot, barring a run of matches in late March through to early April, never came.

With that being said then, it seems obvious that the next logical step for Cashman is to once again go out on loan next season and try to force his way into a side regularly in the EFL.

Having only been signed by the club last summer, they will certainly not give up on him yet, particularly given he is tied down until 2024.

However, unless he is going to feature often for the Sky Blues’ first team next season, a more suitable loan move than the one to Rochdale could make sense.

That said, it is too early to say what sort of a future is ahead for the young striker at Coventry City, but what is clear is that he has been given, and will continue to be given, every chance to impress boss Mark Robins and force his way into his plans.