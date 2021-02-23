What does the future hold for Cyrus Christie at Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will have a number of decisions to make on some of his players’ futures in the summer.

The Reds are currently looking to cement their place in the division and put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

The priority will then be to trim the squad, with decisions to be made on those out of contract and those currently on loan at the club.

Cyrus Christie is a player who has divided opinions amongst Forest fans since arriving on a season-long loan deal from Fulham in the summer.

The right-back has often frustrated at times with his lack of end product in the final third, but his defensive performances have improved under Hughton’s tutelage.

Whether there is a future at the City Ground for Christie, though, remains to be seen.

Reports from the Mirror have recently claimed that Forest are doubtful over adding Christie to their squad on a permanent basis.

The full-back is believed to be on a hefty salary, and Forest may struggle to afford those wages in the long run. With no revenue from ticket sales coming in, it’s one that may not be sustainable for the long-term.

Christie is out of contract at Fulham in the summer, so it remains to be seen whether the London club offer him a a new deal or not. This largely depends on what division Fulham find themselves in next season, with Scott Parker’s side still in the Premier League relegation zone.

But Jordan Gabriel is a young full-back who is currently impressive away from the City Ground on loan at Blackpool, and could be given a chance to replace Christie and earn a starting berth under Hughton next season.

Christie can only afford to concentrate on his form between now and the end of the campaign, as Forest look to steer well clear of the drop zone.