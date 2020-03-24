What does the future hold for Curtis Davies at Derby County?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

The enforced break across football probably came at the wrong time for Derby County as Phillip Cocu’s men had started to build momentum in recent weeks.

From looking as though they would have to settle for a mid-table finish, the play-offs are now in sight. Of course, everything is now paused and the Dutch boss won’t know when the campaign will resume.

So, in the meantime, Cocu may be trying to plan ahead for next season and thinking of the alterations he could make to his squad in the summer.

And, one man who has an unclear future is Curtis Davies. The experienced centre-back has been a good performer for the Rams over the years but he suffered with a terrible injury last season and it seemed like his chances would be limited under the former PSV chief.

However, Richard Keogh’s sacking left Cocu short at centre-back, whilst an injury to Matt Clarke meant Davies became a regular – to the extent he played enough games to trigger an extension on his deal until the summer of 2021.

Despite that, it could still be a summer of uncertainty for the ex-Aston Villa man. Mike te Wierik is arriving at Pride Park ahead of next season and another centre-back could be on the radar.

Therefore, Davies will find game time hard to come by and at 35, he may fancy a move to a club where he knows he will get more minutes before retiring.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Derby County centre-backs?

1 of 15 Who is this former Derby centre-back? Richard Keogh Jason Shackell Curtis Davies Matt Clarke

Alternatively, he could be happy with this bit-part role and he may already be looking ahead at what he wants the next chapter of his life to bring – such as coaching.

Either way, nobody knows right now where Davies will be come next season but it seems clear that he has the power when deciding his next, and potentially last, move in the game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.