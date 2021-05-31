What does the future hold for Carlos Mendes Gomes amid Rangers and Sunderland interest?

Few men have managed to light up League Two like Carlos Mendes Gomes.

The Morecambe forward has enjoyed a wonderful season after making a rather impressive 54 appearances for the club and scoring 16 goals.

The season culminated in Monday’s play-off final when when the 22-year-old scored from the spot in extra time to secure a spot in League One for the Shrimps.

Despite the result, there’s no doubt that Mendes Gomes will be attracting some major interest this summer.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Sunderland were plotting a summer move for the player, while the Scottish Sun have revealed that Scottish champions Rangers are also keen on the player.

The Black Cats will be looking for attacking reinforcements with uncertainty building around the futures of Charlie Wyke, Aiden McGeady and others, meaning that Lee Johnson’s side could be gearing up for a summer of change.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are also looking to strengthen their forward line with a move for the 22-year-old undoubtedly being seen as an exciting prospect for the present day as well as the future.

Of course with Morecambe now set to ply their trade in League One it could lead the forward to stick around, but with such attractive interest in his services it will no doubt mean that he has a big decision to made regarding his future.

Mendes Gomes as a quality prospect and so he owes it to himself to take charge of his own path as he looks to play at the highest level possible.