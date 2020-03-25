What does the future hold for Cardiff City’s Robert Glatzel?

Cardiff signed Robert Glatzel from Heidenheim last summer.

The striker was the marquee signing of Cardiff’s summer and boasted everything that Neil Warnock wanted in a striker – he’s a presence, tall and good in the air, and he’d been prolific for the Bundesliga 2.

Although he’s shown the occasional glimpse of the £5 million that Cardiff paid for him, he’s ultimately failed to deliver. The German has scored just four goals in 22 Championship appearances this season and since Neil Harris’ appointment, he’s slowly slipped down the pecking order.

The more dynamic Callum Paterson has been preferred – he’s scored five this season but all of them have come in Cardiff’s last 11 games. He himself was low down in the roster at Cardiff but like a number of others – Lee Tomlin being the standout – Harris has brought him back into the fold.

Cardiff look much better now than they did at the start of the campaign. They were lacklustre and Warnock looked as though his heart wasn’t entirely in it, and that filtered onto the pitch.

Though Harris has come under scrutiny in his Cardiff tenure, he’s guided Cardiff to 9th in the table – only two points off the top-six. The turnaround has been quite remarkable and he’s done so with a relatively average group of players, and with little-to-no money to spend in the January transfer window.

For Glatzel then, the future is unclear. Fans like him for his work-rate, and he does have the quality in there, but we’ve simply not seen it enough. Glatzel isn’t really a Harris kind of striker either. Warnock loves a target man but Harris like a striker who’s a bit more like he was, who runs in behind defences and presses defenders.

Being the marquee signing that he was, it’s unlikely Cardiff will sell after one season. He’s 26-years-old and still has some of best days ahead of him but right now, he has an uphill task on his hands in trying to break back into the starting line-up.

Whilst it’s hard to see him moving on in the summer, if he doesn’t prevail next time round then it’s likely he’ll be off then.