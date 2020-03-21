What does the future hold for Cardiff City loanee Dion Sanderson?

Although Dion Sanderson only joined Cardiff City in the January transfer window, the youngster has already been the subject of debate about his future beyond this season.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan at the Welsh side from Wolverhampton Wanderers, made just one senior appearance in his career for the West Midlands club prior to joining Cardiff.

Born in Wednesfield, Sanderson became a part of the Wolves setup at the age of eight, rising from under-9’s level to the first-team, where he became a right-back by trade.

He made his anticipated debut for the club in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa in October.

A switch to the Championship represented a challenge for Sanderson to overcome, but it is safe to say that the 20-year-old has adapted well to the rigours of the division well.

In his three appearances for the Bluebirds so far, he has added another dimension on the right-hand side of the pitch, and also registered an assist in their recent 2-0 win over Barnsley at Oakwell on March 7.

Prior to joining Cardiff, not many had seen him play, but he was rated highly nonetheless. Now he is more in the spotlight, attention has come his way from other Premier League clubs.

Reported by Mail Online, West Ham are keen on the 20-year-old, and continue to monitor him over a potential swoop this summer.

Wales Online have previously stated that Brighton and Norwich have also shown interest.

For now, completing the season with Cardiff City remains the priority, but if he continues to show his qualities for the Bluebirds, it is without question that the number of interested parties will increase.

Currently, Sanderson is contracted until 2021 at Wolves, which may force their hand into offering the youngster an improved deal to keep him at Molineux.

However, even if he pens a new deal at the West Midlands club, there may not be a place for him in the starting XI, especially as Nuno Espirito Santo often employs a 3-4-3 formation with wing-backs.

Cardiff will be hoping that he continues to impress when the season resumes as well as try to secure a season-long loan for Sanderson in the summer.

As for his long-term future, that is still up for debate.