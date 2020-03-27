What does the future hold for Cameron Dawson at Sheffield Wednesday?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

This article is part of Football League World's 'What does the future hold?' series

The goalkeeping department at Sheffield Wednesday has certainly been one of the main talking points for much of this year’s campaign.

The Owls are currently struggling in the Championship, and have slipped to 15th in the second tier standings with nine league games remaining of this year’s campaign. They had previously been in contention to finish inside the play-off positions, but a dismal run of results since the turn of the New Year has seen Garry Monk’s side drop down the table at an alarming rate.

It could be an interesting summer ahead for the Owls, as it’s likely that we’ll see a number of players potentially heading for the exit door at Hillsborough.

One player that is out of contract at the end of this season is Cameron Dawson, with the shot-stopper being a regular in Garry Monk’s side this term. At the start of the season, many Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have thought that Keiren Westwood would have been given the nod to start for the Owls, but that hasn’t been the case for one reason or another.

Dawson has previously attracted interest from the likes of Derby County, Rangers and Celtic, and they’re likely to be keeping a close eye on his contract situation heading towards the summer.

The 24-year-old hasn’t been at his consistent best each week this season for Garry Monk’s men, but has put in some impressive performances between the posts to win the Owls much-needed points. Joe Wildsmith has been his understudy this season, but Dawson certainly seems like a stronger, and more reliable option to have for Sheffield Wednesday going forward.

It seems almost certain that Keiren Westwood will be leaving the club in the summer, which therefore would mean that Sheffield Wednesday only have two goalkeepers in their first team squad, which could potentially become one if Dawson was to depart.

So, Wednesday would be foolish not to enter contract negotiations with Dawson at the earliest of opportunities, as he’s a goalkeeper with his best years still ahead of him, and he’ll be keen to silence his doubters in the near future. You don’t attract interest from the likes of Celtic and Rangers just by chance, and the Owls should see this as the ideal time to have his future at the club resolved.

You would imagine that Dawson will be weighing up his options though, as he’ll be wanting to play his football at the highest level possible, which could potentially be away from Hillsborough after their recent struggles in the second-half of this year’s league campaign.

The shot-stopper has previously revealed that he is keen to have his future sorted as soon as possible though, but with no new contract penned as of yet, some fans have every reason to be concerned over his future.

An interesting summer awaits for Dawson and the Sheffield Wednesday supporters, as his future with the club hangs in the balance.

