What does the future hold for Brice Samba at Nottingham Forest?

When Nottingham Forest decided to strengthen their goalkeeping options last summer by signing Brice Samba, not many of the club’s supporters would have been able to envisage the impact that the goalkeeper would go on to have at the City Ground.

Whereas the shot-stopper was relatively impressive during the previous campaign at SM Caen, he couldn’t prevent his former side from being relegated to Ligue 2.

In need of a new challenge, Samba opted to move to Forest who secured his services for an undisclosed fee.

Upon his arrival, the 25-year-old was initially a back-up option for Arijanet Muric who started the first four games of the season for the Reds in the Championship.

However, after the Manchester City loanee failed to impress in any of these aforementioned fixtures, Samba replaced him for Forest’s trip to Craven Cottage at the end of August.

Excellent throughout his side’s clash with Fulham, the shot-stopper helped Forest seal all three points on their travels and has since taken his game to new heights.

During the 33 Championship appearances that he has made during the current campaign, Samba has kept 12 clean-sheets whilst only conceding 34 goals.

Whilst he has made the occasional mistake, the shot-stopper’s domineering presence at the back has unquestionably played a major role in Forest’s play-off push in recent months.

Currently fifth in the second-tier standings, the Reds will be determined to push on when the season eventually resumes.

When you consider just how talented Samba is, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up playing in the Premier League in the not too-distant future as he clearly possesses all the ingredients needed to thrive at the highest level.

For Forest’s sake, they will be hoping that the former SM Caen man will be able to achieve this particular goal at the City Ground instead of potentially moving elsewhere.