What does the future hold for Brett Pitman at Portsmouth?

It has been a difficult season for Brett Pitman at Portsmouth, which has fuelled speculation about the forward’s future at the south coast club.

The 32-year-old has not been a part of Kenny Jackett’s plans this term, as he has made just four starts in League One, with his last appearance for Pompey coming at the end of December in a 3-1 defeat away at MK Dons.

As it stands, Pitman is Pompey’s fourth choice striker at the club. Ellis Harrison, John Marquis and Oli Hawkins are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Then at the start of February, things took a turn, as Jackett confirmed that Pitman would train with AFC Bournemouth’s under-23’s until further notice, which at the time made it inevitable that the forward would leave the club in the foreseeable future.

It represents a notable fall from grace for the forward, who has scored 42 times in 99 appearances for Portsmouth, an average of almost a goal every two games. He joined the side back in 2017 from Ipswich Town, and scored 38 goals in his first two seasons at Pompey.

Despite Jackett making a U-turn on Pitman’s exile and allowing him to return to first-team training at the end of February, as it stands, he most likely won’t be kept on at the club beyond the summer.

Pitman turned 32 at the end of January, and it could mean that he could be starting to think about retirement in the near future.

In addition to that, according to transfermarkt, Pitman’s contract expires in the summer which could mean he would be available as a free agent when the season eventually comes to a close.

As it stands, it remains to be seen which clubs would come in for Pitman in the lower divisions, but the forward would favour a move to a side in the south of the country as he currently resides near Bournemouth.

He has proven he is still a handful at League One level, therefore making it likely that potential suitors will be after him.

One thing remains clear – it is extremely likely that this will be Pitman’s last season at Pompey.