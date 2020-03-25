What does the future hold for Ben Watson at Nottingham Forest?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

Following a relatively underwhelming end to the 2018/19 campaign under the guidance of former manager Martin O’Neill, Nottingham Forest opted to replace the 68-year-old with Sabri Lamouchi last summer.

Upon his arrival, the Frenchman opted to strengthen the club’s midfield options by signing Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, John Bostock and Alfa Semedo.

However, whilst all of these aforementioned players have helped the club achieve a positive season to date, it could be argued that Ben Watson has been Forest’s most consistent central-midfielder.

Drafted in by the Reds in 2018 following a three-year stint at Watford, the 34-year-old was used sparingly during the previous campaign due to the presence of Jack Colback who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at the City Ground before returning to Newcastle United last summer.

With added competition for places, Watson knew that he would have to step up his performance levels in order to win over Lamouchi’s trust.

A solid start to the year resulted in the midfielder emerging as a key player for the Reds as he was able to provide cover for the back-four which in turn allowed the likes of Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi to express themselves in an attacking sense.

As well demonstrating that he is still more than capable of reading the game in a defensive sense, Watson has occasionally provided a threat going forward which has resulted in him producing six direct goal contributions in 37 appearances.

With his contract set to expire in June, it would be somewhat of a shock if the midfielder isn’t offered a fresh deal by Forest as they would be foolish to let him go.

Regardless of whether the Reds find themselves in the Championship or the Premier League next season, they could benefit considerably from calling upon Watson’s services for at least another year.

Blessed with a wealth of experience at the highest level, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to compete and thus would unquestionably be a vital asset for Forest.

