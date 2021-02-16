What does the future hold for Ben Watson at Charlton Athletic?

Charlton Athletic head to Fleetwood Town this weekend coming in Sky Bet League One as they look to get back to winning ways.

Their sketchy home form continued at the weekend as they lost to Gillingham 3-2 at The Valley but their away form has been a bit better and that will provide hope against the Cod Army.

It remains to be seen who features in the game, of course, but it seems quite possible Ben Watson will continue on the bench with the midfielder currently more of a squad player than first-teamer.

The former Nottingham Forest player looked an impressive signing on a free at the start of this season, with him signing a 12-month contract with an option for another year.

Indeed, he started in the side regularly enough but as the campaign has worn on he’s come out of the team – playing just twice in 2021.

Of course, injuries have played their part in that but since being back available he’s played just once – a 2nd half display against Portsmouth that copped flak – and been unused in the other three matches – with the likes of Jake Forster-Caskey and Darren Pratley featuring.

Watson, in fairness, has largely been a regular this season when fully fit and he’ll be eager to get back into the side for the run-in, avoiding Lee Bowyer’s preference for midfield rotation as much as he can.

At times, he’s taken stick on social media but other quarters have also been pleased with what they have seen.

Some say he’s past his best and too slow on the ball, others say he is an experienced player that provides a solid base in midfield for Addicks attacks to build on.

Either way, he’s still got a handful of months to earn himself another year and, if he can help Charlton into the play-offs, that will surely help his chances.

